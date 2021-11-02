NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CDC panel to vote on COVID-19 vaccines for young children

The Food and Drug Administration has already given emergency use authorization for the Pfizer children’s vaccine.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Young children may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will be meeting Tuesday and will consider approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The White House is already having millions of child dose vaccines packed and shipped for distribution across the country.

The Food and Drug Administration has already given emergency use authorization for the Pfizer children’s vaccine. The CDC is now expected to give its approval as well. The government is preparing logistically, getting vaccines out to where they need to be.

Related: StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

The children’s vaccine will be given in two doses like with adults. But unlike an adult vaccine, each dose for kids is smaller, one-third the size of the adult vaccine.

Public health physician Dr. Chris Pernell says even with the smaller does, it produces an immune response in children that’s just as strong as the larger doses.

“A parent who has an 11-year-old, regardless of size, your 11-year-old should receive the authorized dose for that state age,” Pernell said.

The goal is to get the shot out to kids as soon as possible, especially before colder weather sets in.

The government has purchased 28 million doses, enough for every child ages 5 to 11 in America.

Parents can go ahead and start setting up an appointment for their child today Go to vaccines.gov to find a place near you to get your child a COVID-19 shot.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

CDC panel to vote on COVID-19 vaccines for young children
CDC panel to vote on COVID-19 vaccines for young children
StarMed Healthcare is giving parents an early chance to prepare for their young children to...
StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
Free COVID-19 take home tests given at select Mecklenburg county libraries
Free COVID-19 take-home tests given at select Mecklenburg County libraries
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations