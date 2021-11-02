CDC panel to vote on COVID-19 vaccines for young children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Young children may be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine as early as Wednesday.

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will be meeting Tuesday and will consider approving the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

The White House is already having millions of child dose vaccines packed and shipped for distribution across the country.

The Food and Drug Administration has already given emergency use authorization for the Pfizer children’s vaccine. The CDC is now expected to give its approval as well. The government is preparing logistically, getting vaccines out to where they need to be.

The children’s vaccine will be given in two doses like with adults. But unlike an adult vaccine, each dose for kids is smaller, one-third the size of the adult vaccine.

Public health physician Dr. Chris Pernell says even with the smaller does, it produces an immune response in children that’s just as strong as the larger doses.

“A parent who has an 11-year-old, regardless of size, your 11-year-old should receive the authorized dose for that state age,” Pernell said.

The goal is to get the shot out to kids as soon as possible, especially before colder weather sets in.

The government has purchased 28 million doses, enough for every child ages 5 to 11 in America.

Parents can go ahead and start setting up an appointment for their child today Go to vaccines.gov to find a place near you to get your child a COVID-19 shot.

