NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Cavaliers hold off Hornets’ 4th-quarter rally, win 113-110

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball scores 30 points, but Cleveland would win 113-110.
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball scores 30 points, but Cleveland would win 113-110.(Nate Wimberly/WBTV | WBTV)
By Steve Reed (Associated Press)
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by the Charlotte Hornets to win 113-110 Monday night and close out a five-game trip on a positive note.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points and two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left.

LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and her son 6-month-old Salem Stevenson.
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Mother says teen punished after reporting sexual assault at CMS school despite student charged
A CMS student reported being sexually assaulted. Then she was suspended.
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials

Latest News

(Carolina Panthers)
Carolina Panthers finding their offensive identity at the right time
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
New Charlotte Hornets ‘mixtape’ jerseys feature something they’ve never had before
New Charlotte Hornets ‘mixtape’ jerseys feature something they’ve never had before
New Charlotte Hornets ‘mixtape’ jerseys feature something they’ve never had before
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
Hornets unveil 2021-22 Nike NBA City Edition uniform