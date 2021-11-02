NC DHHS Flu
Carolina Panthers finding their offensive identity at the right time

(Carolina Panthers)
(Carolina Panthers)
By Nate Wimberly
Published: Nov. 2, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Run the ball and play good defense… a formula that is as old as the NFL itself, but it still works and may be what the Carolina Panthers need due to the injury situation facing the offense heading into week 9.

The big question this week for this team doesn’t surround what they are doing on the field-- finally.  It’s the availability of starting quarterback Sam Darnold who is now in the concussion protocol.

“Sam went to see the doctor today and we’ll wait to see where he’s at before any next step,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule. “I don’t have a lot hypothetically after that.”

In other words, this may play out the entire week before they know the availability of their starting signal caller.

Running back Christian McCaffrey is also eligible to come back off the IR with the hamstring injury. He will practice this week and will hopefully be avaliable Sunday with the New England Patriots come to town.

But no matter if those 2 come back, what we saw yesterday in the win over Atlanta, should be the identity of this team going forward. It perhaps is their only way to continued success.

“We’re going to have to come to terms that we are a defensive football team and when we play good defense, win the take away battle, we’re going to win games-- part of that on offense is running the ball, ” said coach Rhule.

In yesterday’s win over the Falcons, the Panthers won the time of possession battle 35 minutes to 25, they rushed the ball 47 times for 203 yards (both season highs), and was 10 for 17 on 3rd downs.

Defensively, the Panthers sacked Matt Ryan 3 times and picked him off twice while holding Atlanta to just 213 total yards of offense.

That’s what you call complementary football.

“I was proud of our guys,” said coach. “I thought they played well as a team. We’re a defensive team. Doesn’t mean we won’t play great offense, but we don’t want to throw the ball 50 times and air it out. We have a defense we can play to as long as they are playing well.”

The formula is now set and ready at a great time. But can they apply it to the Patriots on Sunday at 1PM at Bank of America Stadium?

