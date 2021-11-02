Area to see dry weather, cool temperatures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - I’m beginning to wonder if we’ll ever see much rain again as we remain in an unusually dry pattern.

Here’s what we are tracking:

Huge Temperature Drops Ahead

Possible Mountain Snowfall

Dry Weather Rolls On

Eric Thomas WBTV forecast (WBTV)

With that said, there is a chance of light rain and even snow in this forecast starting Wednesday night and extending through Thursday.

I need to stress however that all rain and/or snow will be very light.

In the worst-case scenario, enough snow may fall in elevations from the Blue Ridge Parkway and higher to briefly slicken the roadways.

Right now I’m not expecting any accumulations beyond a dusting or a coating in the higher elevations.

With respect to the areas east of the mountains, again, brief periods of light rain can be expected at any time during the day Thursday.

This will do virtually nothing to alleviate the parched ground, so keep your sprinklers handy.

The colder weather will be the biggest headline as we will struggle to get out of the 40s by Thursday with lows just above freezing by Saturday and Sunday morning.

Temperatures will rebound over the weekend and will be back to seasonal numbers by Monday of next week.

Meteorologist Eric Thomas

