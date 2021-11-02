3 Things: Feeling pressure for holiday shopping?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It’s that time of year to start your holiday shopping.

It’s going to feel different but in a good way. A lot of us will finally be celebrating with loved ones.

But that also means a lot of pressure to make up for lost time.

And according to a new survey, a lot of people are feeling that right now.

Affirm surveyed 2,000 Americans about their big concerns this holiday season.

We’ve got three things to know.

Thing one, people feel like they have to overspend this year.

About half of the people said they plan on spending more this year because they couldn’t celebrate like they normally would last year.

More than half of people say, they’re feeling anxious about it.

When they were asked about their biggest concerns:

41 percent said staying on budget.

31 percent said incurring long-term debt.

28 percent said shipping costs.

26 percent late or hidden fees.

So what exactly are people spending so much money on?

That’s thing two.

This year, gifts are all about experiences.

Most people will be buying tickets to concerts or sporting events. That’s followed by electronics, clothes and vacations.

Those are pretty pricey.

So people are getting a head-start on their shopping to stay on budget.

That’s thing three.

About 61 percent said they won’t be waiting for Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales.

In fact, one in five people already started their shopping in September.

And about three-quarters of people will be shopping online, mainly to avoid crowds.

