Young cancer survivor fulfills dream of riding horse on Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) -

Here at the beach a 16-year-old cancer survivor named Scotlyn Warnicke had her wish come true Monday. She got to horseback ride on the beach front thanks to help from the Cancer Heroes of the Carolinas.

Nikki Bragg, Warnicke’s mom, says what it’s like to see her daughter in remission and able to enjoy life again.

“So to see her thriving as she is now, being in remission and being able to ride horses again – she has had a smile on her face since we got down here and it’s just a blessing to me, it fills my heart,” says Bragg.

What began with a Facebook post from her mom, turned into organizations donating, helping and becoming involved with helping Warnicke’s wish come true.

President of the Cancer Heroes of the Carolinas, Jennifer Johnson, says she came across the Facebook post and wanted to help.

She reached out to a friend of hers in the Grand Strand for horseback rides. Johnson says she knows how it personally feels to have a child diagnosed with cancer.

“I was a single mom of three children when my daughter got diagnosed and to be able to help these families and facilitate these things and take a load off them whether it be bills is just amazing,” says Johnson.

Johnson didn’t know this horseback riding experience would become bigger than she thought.

She reached out to several organizations throughout the Grand Strand like Wonder Works, Skywheel, the Alabama theater and helicopter adventures. Word started to get out and soon lunches, dinners, and a condo were donated for this family to have a weekend they’ll never forget.

Diagnosed in March 2020, Warnicke has been battling cancer for 19 months. She fell into remission in April of 2021, but this November she’ll be celebrating her 6-month anniversary of being cancer free.

Back home she has her own horse and said her animals and activities have helped her regain strength after all the treatments.

“It’s been a really long journey and it’s been hard in some parts, but my animals have helped me get through it and my horse and it’s just been great,” said Warnicke.

Johnson’s organization is able to help families like Warnicke’s cover medical costs for children with cancer and cancer survivors.

For more information about the Cancer Heroes of the Carolinas, click here.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.