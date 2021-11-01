Two teens taken into custody following 100+ mph chase from Union County to Charlotte

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Monday morning after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A call was received early Monday morning about the two teens breaking into cars in the Braefield subdivision in Indian Trail.

One resident told deputies that his SUV was stolen from a garage near the Walmart in Indian Trail.

When UCSO deputies located the vehicle and tried to pull them over, the driver briefly stopped before fleeing from the area and leading the deputies on a chase that hit speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended near South Blvd. in Charlotte, where 19-year-old Edwardo Lopez, and a 17-year-old female who can’t be identified as a juvenile, were taken into custody.

Lopez was the driver of the SUV and had numerous existing warrants for his arrest linked to a prior robbery offense, flee to elude offense and stolen motor vehicle offense from 2020.

Lopez has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle, multiple counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of felony flee to elude. He was also charged with numerous traffic violations and reckless driving due to the pursuit with UCSO deputies.

Due to the recent ‘Raise the age’ legislation, the 17-year-old female is not subject to arrest but must be charged on juvenile petitions through the NC Department of Juvenile Justice. The female was involved in the robbery and chase. She was also listed as a missing person and was released to a family member.

“We continue to see non-residents come into our county and commit criminal acts with the thought that they will not be held accountable,” Sheriff Cathey said. “The Union County Sheriff’s Office is a pro-active law enforcement agency that will continue to identify, pursue, and apprehend these criminals who have no regard for public safety”.

