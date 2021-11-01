NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Two teens taken into custody following 100+ mph chase from Union County to Charlotte

When UCSO deputies located the vehicle and tried to pull them over, the driver briefly stopped before fleeing from the area and leading the deputies on a chase that hit speeds of 120 miles per hour.
Edwardo Lopez
Edwardo Lopez(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIAN TRAIL, N.C. (WBTV) - Two teenagers were taken into custody Monday morning after a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle with Union County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

A call was received early Monday morning about the two teens breaking into cars in the Braefield subdivision in Indian Trail.

One resident told deputies that his SUV was stolen from a garage near the Walmart in Indian Trail.

When UCSO deputies located the vehicle and tried to pull them over, the driver briefly stopped before fleeing from the area and leading the deputies on a chase that hit speeds of 120 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended near South Blvd. in Charlotte, where 19-year-old Edwardo Lopez, and a 17-year-old female who can’t be identified as a juvenile, were taken into custody.

Lopez was the driver of the SUV and had numerous existing warrants for his arrest linked to a prior robbery offense, flee to elude offense and stolen motor vehicle offense from 2020.

Lopez has been charged with one count of first-degree burglary, larceny of motor vehicle, multiple counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle and one count of felony flee to elude. He was also charged with numerous traffic violations and reckless driving due to the pursuit with UCSO deputies.

Due to the recent ‘Raise the age’ legislation, the 17-year-old female is not subject to arrest but must be charged on juvenile petitions through the NC Department of Juvenile Justice. The female was involved in the robbery and chase. She was also listed as a missing person and was released to a family member.

“We continue to see non-residents come into our county and commit criminal acts with the thought that they will not be held accountable,” Sheriff Cathey said. “The Union County Sheriff’s Office is a pro-active law enforcement agency that will continue to identify, pursue, and apprehend these criminals who have no regard for public safety”.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

Free COVID-19 take home tests given at select Mecklenburg county libraries
Free COVID-19 take home tests given at select Mecklenburg County libraries
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reporting 2.9 percent positive rate of COVID-19 infections
A Catawba County jury found 32-year-old Arsenio Dewayne Curtis guilty on two counts of...
Final suspect sentenced to double life without parole for 2016 couple murder in Catawba Co.