Toyota of N Charlotte’s tips for driving in the fog

Spooky season is here, and with it bringing cooler weather, longer nights, and shorter days. All of this is a recipe for fog, which can make late night and early morning commutes a little more challenging than you’re used to. However, our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here with six tips to make driving in the fog easy and safe all season long.

Six tips for navigating your N Charlotte Toyota through fog

Tip #1: Don’t use your high beams. Yes, you should absolutely use your headlights while driving in fog to ensure you have better visibility. However, using your high beams won’t make the road any clearer to you - in fact, it can make things worse by causing the light to bounce off the fog, distorting your view. Use headlights and fog lights in foggy conditions, and remember - you should never drive with hazard lights on.

Tip #2: Don’t stop in the middle of the road. If visibility is really bad, you should pull off to a safe space on the side of the road and turn your hazards on once you’ve stopped. NEVER stop in the middle of the road - you’re leaving yourself open to an accident because it’s highly unlikely another car will see you until it’s too late.

Tip #3: Use the right lane marker as a guide. If you’re nervous about the limited visibility while driving in fog, give yourself a guidepost. Your best bet? The right lane marker. Follow it to ensure that you not only stay in your lane, but also stay on the road.

Tip #4: Use your defroster. Foggy conditions can also make your N Charlotte Toyota’s glass fog up - namely, the windshield and rear window. This makes it even more difficult to see where you’re going. To keep the glass clean and fog-free, turn on your defroster and let it run.

Tip #5: Go the speed limit. Speed limits were designed to keep you safe, so you should always follow them, but especially so when you have limited visibility driving in fog. You need to be able to come to a sudden stop and also navigate the road safely, and following the speed limit will allow you to do it. Short answer? Don’t speed in the fog.

Tip #6: Don’t engage with distractions. Put away all distractions when driving in fog. It’s challenging to see the road and also other cars when the fog is thick, so all of your attention needs to be on the task at hand - driving. Keep your eyes on the road and both hands on the wheel at all times and use your defensive driving skills to avoid accidents rather than just react to them as they’re happening.

