Three injured in crash on I-485 near Harrisburg Road

The crash happened on I-485 near Harrisburg Road.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Interstate 485 is back open Monday morning after a serious crash Sunday night in east Charlotte.

The crash happened on I-485 near Harrisburg Road. At least two cars were involved and traffic was backed up to the Albemarle Road exit as crews worked to clear the scene.

According to Medic, three people were taken to the hospital, with two being treated for life-threatening injuries.

There’s no word yet on what caused the crash.

