NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

Children 5-11 years of age receive a 1/3rd dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is giving parents an early chance to prepare for their young children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, StarMed provided a resource for parents to pre-register their children, ages 5-11, to get the vaccine. Children 5-11 years of age receive a 1/3rd dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses - just a third of the amount given to teens and adults - for emergency use.

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make more detailed recommendations on which young children should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected soon after.

With FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine - in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else - to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Once the CDC issues its ruling, eligible kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

StarMed provided a list of tips for parents to prepare for their children’s vaccination visit:

  • Get tips for how to support your child before, during, and after the visit.
  • Talk to your child before the visit about what to expect.
  • Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.
  • Comfort your child during the appointment.
  • To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.
  • After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte

Latest News

A newly-published inspection report states that an unannounced COVID-19 focused survey and...
Inspection finds resident was possibly seen eating a mouse at nursing home in Salisbury, family not immediately notified
Family calls monoclonal antibody therapy a 'game changer'
Family calls monoclonal antibody therapy a 'game changer'
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
COVID-19 positive cases below 5 percent in North Carolina
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reporting 4.5 percent positive rate of COVID-19 infections