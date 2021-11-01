StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is giving parents an early chance to prepare for their young children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
On Monday, StarMed provided a resource for parents to pre-register their children, ages 5-11, to get the vaccine. Children 5-11 years of age receive a 1/3rd dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.
Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses - just a third of the amount given to teens and adults - for emergency use.
On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make more detailed recommendations on which young children should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected soon after.
With FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine - in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else - to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Once the CDC issues its ruling, eligible kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.
StarMed provided a list of tips for parents to prepare for their children’s vaccination visit:
- Get tips for how to support your child before, during, and after the visit.
- Talk to your child before the visit about what to expect.
- Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.
- Comfort your child during the appointment.
- To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.
- After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.
