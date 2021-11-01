StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - StarMed Healthcare is giving parents an early chance to prepare for their young children to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

On Monday, StarMed provided a resource for parents to pre-register their children, ages 5-11, to get the vaccine. Children 5-11 years of age receive a 1/3rd dosage of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine as adults.

Big week for kids! Did you know you can pre-register them for their vaccine? You can! Here's the link: https://t.co/PZlLTWF2W5 ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/yldM6tE2An — StarMed Healthcare (@StarMedCare) November 1, 2021

Last week, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA cleared kid-size doses - just a third of the amount given to teens and adults - for emergency use.

On Tuesday, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will make more detailed recommendations on which young children should get vaccinated, with a final decision by the agency’s director expected soon after.

With FDA’s action, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine - in orange caps to avoid mix-ups with the purple-capped doses for everyone else - to doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. Once the CDC issues its ruling, eligible kids will get two shots, three weeks apart.

StarMed provided a list of tips for parents to prepare for their children’s vaccination visit:

Get tips for how to support your child before, during, and after the visit.

Talk to your child before the visit about what to expect

Tell the doctor or nurse about any allergies your child may have.

Comfort your child during the appointment.

To prevent fainting and injuries related to fainting, your child should be seated or lying down during vaccination and for 15 minutes after the vaccine is given.

After your child’s COVID-19 vaccination, you will be asked to stay for 15–30 minutes so your child can be observed in case they have a severe allergic reaction and need immediate treatment.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.