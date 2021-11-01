Six months later, Lancaster county council still searching for police chief

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) -A local police department is serving you every day without an official leader.

It has been nearly six months since the Lancaster Police Department lost its police chief. Back in May, Lancaster City Council voted to fire former police chief Scott Grant. He served the department for 22 years. Many questioned why Grant was let go.

The Council explained they lost confidence in him. The night of his firing -- Grant defended himself in a public meeting that was packed and tense.

”I look at these faces and I see Ku Klux Klan,” said one council goer.

“Because none of you up there, none of you understand the responsibility of being a chief of police in this town...” said Grant, explaining himself.

Grant’s departure left a big question -- who would fill his position? It is a question that still has not been answered. There is still really no answer. The Lancaster mayor, Alston Devenny, gave an update on the process the council is still interviewing candidates and in the initial stages.

Six months after the city council meeting there is still not a permanent person in the position.

”We’re moving as quickly as we can,” says Devenny. It just takes a little while.”

So far, the council has completed one round of interviews and he says they are preparing for another. They are also still receiving some resumes for the open position.

”You have to have the right person and the right people in place to provide that protection,” says Devenny.

Devenny says the right person for the job is the person the community wants. The council heard input from some of the people in the room at the city council meeting six months ago.

”There is interest in who the police are and how they police,” he says.

There is no set timeline as to when the position could be filled. He says the process is too influx to try to figure out a set date when a person could be named. Despite it being a long process, Devenny says the city is still in good hands until a chief is picked.

”Thank goodness we have a good police force with good leadership in place right now that’s given us the ability to be more deliberate in our search,” he explains.

This news comes off a week where Lancaster had three different shootings within a few days of each other. The mayor says a chief does not deter crime but does help figure out the direction the police department goes to stop it.

