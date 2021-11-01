NC DHHS Flu
Salisbury Rowan Realtors donate $3K to RSS School Nutrition

President-Elect Dan Waggoner, President Robin Huden, School Nutrition Director Lisa Altmann,...
President-Elect Dan Waggoner, President Robin Huden, School Nutrition Director Lisa Altmann, Annual Golf Tournament Chair Robb Bean and CEO Carla Rose.(Rowan-Salisbury Schools)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The wheels on the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Yum Yum bus can continue to go round with a generous $3,000 donation from the Salisbury Rowan Realtors for the summer feeding program.

It was a cool, windy day on Wednesday, October 27, when School Nutrition Director Lisa Altmann received a $3,000 check and approximately two-hundred books from the Salisbury Rowan Realtors. Still, everyone’s heart was warm due to the generosity and the purpose of the donations.

“Salisbury Rowan Realtors wants to give back to the community where we live. We appreciate all the schools do to support our youth and our community. This is one of our favorite projects each year,” said Robin Huden, president of the Salisbury Rowan Realtors. “We love going on the bus each summer and educating realtors about how we partner with the schools to provide meals and books for students in our community.”

The realtors have chosen to support RSS summer feeding for four years.

“We were really excited when the realtors reached out four years ago. Many in the community didn’t know what we do to support students during the summer,” Altman said. “I am so appreciative of the partnership, and ever since the first year, the realtors have been constant supporters of ours. $3,000 does so much for our program to buy supplies, technology and anything we need to make this happen.”

RSS School Nutrition currently operates two Yum Yum buses transporting meals and books to students in need during the summer.

“This is my favorite part of my job, being out in the community and feeding our children,” Altman added. “We are also working on ways we can support Summit Virtual Academy students during the year, and I am currently writing a grant to get Yum Yum 3.”

To learn more about the summer feeding program and the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Yum Yum buses, contact Lisa Altmann at 704-636-7500.

