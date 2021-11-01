NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Robert Durst indicted in 1982 murder of wife Kathie Durst

New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life...
New York real estate scion Robert Durst, 78, sits in the courtroom as he is sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole, Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles. New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago.(Myung J. Chung/Los Angeles Times via AP, Pool)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors say millionaire real estate scion Robert Durst has been indicted on a murder charge in the death of Kathie Durst, his first wife who disappeared nearly four decades ago.

The second-degree murder indictment Monday in the New York City suburbs comes after an investigator in the case filed a criminal complaint against the 78-year-old Durst, who was recently sentenced to life in prison in California for killing a confidante who allegedly helped him cover up the slaying.

Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week.

A message seeking comment was left with Durst’s lawyers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

The Council explained they lost confidence in the former chief. The night of his firing --...
Six months later, Lancaster county council still searching for police chief
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial
Angelique Heppner told WBTV she flew to Charlotte on Saturday from Indianapolis with 15 high...
Group of 15 high school students among those stranded in Charlotte amid American Airlines cancellations
The newly announced “Mayor’s Racial Equity Initiative” looks to invest $250 million to address...
Mayor announces $250M initiative to address racial inequities, boost opportunity in Charlotte