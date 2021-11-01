NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Florida school’s ‘teacher of the year’ arrested on child abuse charge over Instagram dispute

By Brie Isom
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) - A 60-year-old Florida teacher is accused of child abuse days after being named “teacher of the year.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said Caroline Lee was arrested for child abuse on Friday at the Darnell Cookman School of the Medical Arts.

A victim stated in the arrest report that when she arrived at her first-period class on Friday, her teacher said Lee wanted to talk to her.

The report states Lee brought the student back to her classroom and asked her why she threatened her, but the student denied making any threats.

The student claimed Lee reached across a table and struck the student with the palm of her hand. She stated that Lee hit her several times, causing her nose to bleed.

Police responded to the school after the student went to a guidance counselor’s office.

The report states the attack was preceded by an Instagram argument between Lee and the victim on the Duvall County School’s page.

Lee was being congratulated for winning “teacher of the year” two days before the alleged attack, and there was a comment about her use of a racial slur in class last year.

The teacher responded to the post that she used the word in the context of the book “Of Mice and Men.”

Students said on the posts that it wasn’t the right thing to do, and Lee agreed.

The arrest report states Lee interpreted one of the comments on the Instagram post as a threat to kill her.

The school’s principal told families about the arrest in a phone message, saying Lee was removed from the classroom and will not return pending the judicial and internal procedures.

Copyright 2021 WJXT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte

Latest News

Relatives of Luis Enrique Rodriguez, who died of COVID-19, visit where he was buried on a hill...
COVID-19′s global death toll tops 5 million in under 2 years
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2021 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new...
Supreme Court takes up Texas law banning most abortions
The facility on Bostian Road had been rented out for a birthday party.
Deputies describe “chaotic scene,” shots fired at Kannapolis Moose Lodge
FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Jury selection underway at Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial