NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir

The incident happened at a home on Willow Street.
Police responded to a shooting at a home on NW Willow Street around noon. Officers arrived...
Police responded to a shooting at a home on NW Willow Street around noon. Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and a baby injured from gunshot wounds.(Sky 3/WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man and a woman are dead, while a baby is in critical condition after a domestic shooting in Lenoir Monday.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on NW Willow Street around noon. Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and a baby injured from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately requested Medic for assistance and rendered lifesaving first aid to the injured individuals. The three injured were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance. Officers believe the man shot the woman and the baby at the home before turning the gun on himself.

As a result of the apparent gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, 21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and 24-year-old Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr. were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The baby was airlifted to the hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Lenoir Police Detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the Lenoir Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 828-757-2104.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor

Latest News

How to make a difference during Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
How to make a difference during Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month
A Gastonia man won $1 million on a Spectacular Riches scratch-off.
Gaston County man wins $1 million lottery prize on the way to work
Featuring Shelton Drum
11.1.21: NOON / Giant-Size Charlotte Mini-Con
This season, the Hornets are paying tribute to the franchise’s most iconic moments, compiling a...
New Charlotte Hornets ‘mixtape’ jerseys feature something they’ve never had before