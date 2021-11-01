Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Police say a man and a woman are dead, while a baby is in critical condition after a domestic shooting in Lenoir Monday.

Police responded to a shooting at a home on NW Willow Street around noon. Officers arrived within five minutes and discovered two adults and a baby injured from gunshot wounds.

Officers immediately requested Medic for assistance and rendered lifesaving first aid to the injured individuals. The three injured were taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police say preliminary information and evidence gathered during the investigation indicate that the three people injured are related and the shooting was prompted following a domestic disturbance. Officers believe the man shot the woman and the baby at the home before turning the gun on himself.

As a result of the apparent gunshot wounds sustained during the incident, 21-year-old Shantel Leighann Harper and 24-year-old Anthony Maurice Stevenson Jr. were pronounced dead at the hospital.

The baby was airlifted to the hospital and is listed in critical condition at this time.

Lenoir Police Detectives are not currently looking for any other suspects believed to be involved in the incident.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. As additional information develops, it will be released by the Lenoir Police Department. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 828-757-2104.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.