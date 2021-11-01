Pleasant for Tuesday, with a First Alert for Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday will feature chilly morning lows in the 40s, with mild afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s. A First Alert has been issued for Thursday as scattered rain and chilly temperatures develop. Frost and freeze conditions are possible for the mornings this weekend.

Partly cloudy and pleasant for Tuesday.

First Alert Thursday: Scattered rain and chilly.

Frost and freeze issues, with lows in the 30s for the end of the week.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will develop for Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 60s around Charlotte, and lower 50s around Boone. A few sprinkles are possible for the mountains.

A few sprinkles are possible Tuesday night into Wednesday, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s for the piedmont, with 30s in the mountains.

Wednesday will be a cooler day, with afternoon high temperatures in the upper 50s for the piedmont and around Charlotte, with mid-40s for afternoon highs in the mountains. A few sprinkles will be possible, mainly for the foothills and mountains.

We have issued a First Alert for Thursday, as it will be our best chance for rain and coolest day of the week. Rain showers are expected to be scattered on Thursday, so there are still questions with regard to rainfall coverage and amounts. Thursday high temperatures will range from the lower 50s around Charlotte, to around 40 degrees for Boone and the mountains. A rain-snow mix is possible in the mountains, with minor snowfall accumulations for the highest elevations of the mountains.

A few rain showers will linger into Friday, with high temperatures in the low to mid-50s for the piedmont, and low to mid 40s in the mountains.

Frost is possible for the piedmont this weekend, with freezing temperatures for the NC mountains. Morning low temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 30s Friday through the weekend, with upper 20s to lower 30s for the mountains. Weekend afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 50s for Saturday, with lower 60s on Sunday.

This weekend we turn our clocks BACK one hour Saturday night, as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

Subtropical Storm Wanda formed in the north-central Atlantic Ocean this past Saturday night, and will have no impacts for the U.S. This system currently has winds of 45 mph and is headed into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic.

Enjoy Tuesday, and get ready for the cooler temperatures ahead!

