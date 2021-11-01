More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - About 50 American Airlines flights are canceled out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday.

That number is just through noon.

In the last three days, over 1,600 flights have been canceled nationwide.

A long line was seen at Charlotte Douglas International Airport early Monday morning, as passengers scrambled to try to reschedule or get another flight home or to work or to their other destination.

LONG LINES: A LOT of flyers having to make rearrangements as American Airlines and others make flight cancellations due to high winds out of TX, staff shortages. We know of about 50 cancelled at CLT airport through noon today. We’re discussing the backups on @WBTV_News at 6a. pic.twitter.com/BoUA0zerbl — Sharonne Hayes (@SharonneHayesTV) November 1, 2021

In a statement, officials with American Airlines said the cancellations are due to high winds in Texas, where the airline has a major hub. American was only able to use two of the five runways it normally uses.

Another reason is ongoing staff shortages. Airline officials said that “we continue to staff up across our entire operation and you will see more of our team returning in the coming months, specifically for flight attendants.”

According to American Airlines, there are nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave starting on Nov. 1, and the remainder coming back by Dec. 1. Additionally, 600-plus new hire flight attendants will be on property by the end of December.

Passengers have said this is not how they expected to spend their holiday weekend. According to Flight Tracker, there were 100 canceled flights as of Sunday, 154 on Saturday and 85 on Friday at CLT.

The airline says it’s working around the clock to rebook passengers. Before heading out, be sure and check the status of flights.

