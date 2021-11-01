Mild start to the week, yet much cooler by the end of the week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny skies, chilly mornings, and mild afternoons develop for Monday and Tuesday. Cooler temperatures develop Wednesday into the weekend, with highs in the 50s. Scattered rain is possible Thursday into Friday, with frost issues possible for the end of the week.

Afternoon highs around 70° for Monday and Tuesday.

Highs in the 50s Wednesday into the weekend.

Scattered rain possible Thursday into Friday.

Tonight will be mostly clear and chilly, with overnight low temperatures in the 40s.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will develop for Monday and Tuesday, with afternoon high temperatures around 70 degrees. Even though the afternoons will be mild, you will need your jacket for the morning hours.

Monday's High Temps (WBTV)

Temperatures cool back to around 60 degrees for Wednesday, with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s Thursday into the weekend. Scattered rain showers are possible for Thursday and Friday, with a wintry mix possible in the NC mountains.

Frost is possible for the piedmont by the weekend, with freezing temperatures for the NC mountains.

Subtropical Storm Wanda formed in the north-central Atlantic Ocean Saturday night, and will have no impacts for the U.S. This system currently has winds of 50 mph and is headed into the cooler waters of the Northern Atlantic.

