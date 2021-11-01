Midday Update: Temperatures take a tumble this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The first half of the week is mild while the second half is cool and wet.

Sunny and mild today

First Alert for showers Thursday

Frost possible by the weekend

The sunny and mild weather lasts through the rest of today and tomorrow.

By Wednesday, with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will start to take a tumble. No more 70s. We will drop to the 50s and stay there into the weekend. There’s just a small chance for a shower late on Wednesday.

Temperatures will take a tumble this week. (Source: WBTV)

Thursday is our First Alert. Not only are showers likely, but it will be quite cool. Highs will only reach the mid 50s. With clouds and showers in the mix, it will likely feel cooler. At least one model is bringing a few snow showers to the mountains on Thursday morning.

The rain should be moving out on Friday. It will remain cool though. Highs will be in the mid 50s again.

The weekend will be cool and dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could be looking at the first frost for many areas by the end of the week and the weekend as low temperatures fall back to the 30s. The clocks will fall back too as Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Change is in the air!

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

