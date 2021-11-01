Kenny Chesney bringing ‘Here and Now 2022’ tour to Bank of America Stadium

This article has 209 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 2 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Kenny Chesney is returning to the Queen City in 2022.

The country superstar announced Monday that his “Here and Now 2022″ stadium will come to Bank of America Stadium on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

Supporting Chesney on the tour are Dan+Shay, Old Dominion and Carly Pearce.

American Express Card Members can purchase tickets beginning Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 10 a.m. before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 12, at 10 a.m., a press release stated.

Bank of America Stadium is the second stop on Chesney’s 2022 stadium tour following the opening show April 23 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

“When we realized we weren’t getting to spend 2020 with No Shoes Nation, I never thought it would be three years until I would see my most favorite people in the world,” Chesney said in a statement.

The star is no stranger to Charlotte. He and Tim McGraw brought their “Brothers of the Sun Tour” to Bank of America Stadium in June 2012. Chesney’s “Trip Around the Sun Tour” made a stop at PNC Music Pavilion in May 2018.

For more information and to purchase tickets to all dates, visit Chesney’s official website.

