Hundreds without power following crash on Weddington Road in south Charlotte

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 7:13 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds are without power following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Weddington Road near Fincher Meadows Lane, which is in the area of the Weddington Ridge Clubhouse. There are fallen power cables in the roadway.

According to Duke Energy, approximately 916 customers are without power as of 7:15 a.m. in the Weddington Road area. The estimated restoration time is 8 a.m.

Medic says no one was taken to the hospital from this call.

