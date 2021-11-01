Group of 15 high school students among those stranded in Charlotte amid American Airlines cancellations

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Frustrations continued among passengers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday as American Airlines continued to cancel flights in and out of the hub.

Thousands of American Airlines flights were cancelled across the country over the weekend, continuing to impact people flying in and out of Charlotte.

On Monday, about 116 flights in and out of the airport are cancelled.

COO David Seymour sent a letter to team members on Saturday, blaming the cancellations on weather and staffing shortages.

He wrote that the cancellations were due to high winds in Texas, where the airline has a major hub in Dallas. He said the airline was only able to use two of the five runways it normally uses.

He also said they are bringing in more staff to handle the demand, with nearly 1,800 flight attendants returning from leave starting on Nov. 1, and the remainder coming back by Dec. 1. Additionally, 600-plus new hire flight attendants will be on property by the end of December.

Angelique Heppner told WBTV she flew to Charlotte on Saturday from Indianapolis with 15 high school students, after attending the national FFA conference in Indianapolis.

“When it was about eight minutes to board they told us the flight was cancelled in Indianapolis,” she said. “I made to make the decision to travel here on my own with 15 teenagers or stay in Indianapolis. We came here.”

She says their flight on Sunday got cancelled and they were rebooked for Tuesday.

“They said we can give you one hotel voucher for you, because they are minors,” she said. “So we can give you one. I said I can’t do that, I’m not gonna leave my kids.”

She says their school is now covering the hotel expenses.

Two of the 15 students’ parents rebooked them on other airlines to get them home.

Heppner came back to the airport Monday to try to talk to someone.

“I keep getting alerts that the flight [for Tuesday] is being delayed,” she said.

She said she can understand challenges brought on by the pandemic, but felt the airline was not handling this properly.

“I know that covid has changed things, but I am trying to teach my students to make your mess your message and finish strong, all these things we want the younger generation to know, but we aren’t showing them,” she said.

Heppner says they are taking matters into their own hands, driving two vans from Charlotte to Dallas, where they will try to get a flight to Phoenix.

WBTV asked American Airlines what passengers can do to get to their destinations. A spokesperson sent the following information:

“Our goal is to re-accommodate customers affected by cancellations on alternate flights that get them to their destination as close to their originally scheduled arrival time as possible. Customers can be rebooked on to other flight options, and if their new flight is not acceptable they can even be switched to alternate airports within a 300-mile radius. If a flight is cancelled, customers are eligible for a refund to the original form of payment. If the flight is delayed more than 4 hours, customers are also eligible for a refund if they do not choose to fly with us.”

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.