Groundbreaking for Cabarrus EMS headquarters set for Monday

The nearly 30,000-square-foot space will provide a hub for EMS staff serving the growing...
The nearly 30,000-square-foot space will provide a hub for EMS staff serving the growing Cabarrus community.(Cabarrus County)
By David Whisenant
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The groundbreaking for the Cabarrus County EMS headquarters is scheduled for Monday.

The nearly 30,000-square-foot space will provide a hub for EMS staff serving the growing Cabarrus community. The project is expected to be completed by April 2023.

EMS officials will celebrate the historic occasion – 15 years in the making – with a hybrid ceremony, providing a virtual experience to maintain safety for the public. A limited number of project officials will participate on-site.

The public can watch the event via a live broadcast on Monday, Nov. 1, at 10 a.m. on the Cabarrus County EMS Facebook page and the county’s Facebook page.

