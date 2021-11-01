Gas prices in Charlotte climb, hitting eight-year high

This article has 259 words with a read time of approximately 1 minute and 35 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Gas prices in Charlotte climbed over the past week, hitting an eight-year high.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 665 stations in Charlotte, gas is up 1.5 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.18 on Monday.

Gas prices in the Queen City are 27.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and $1.24 more than this time last year, according to Gas Buddy.

The cheapest station in Charlotte has gas at $2.99 a gallon, while the most expensive is $3.42.

The last time gas prices were this high on Nov. 1 in Charlotte was in 2013, when the average cost of a gallon was $3.23, analysts said.

Across the nation, the average price of gas is up 0.6 cents per gallon over the last week, averaging $3.38 on Nov. 1, according to GasBuddy. That’s up 19.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and $1.26 higher than in 2020.

“The jump in gas prices that started nearly a month ago is finally running out of steam for the time being, as oil prices have stabilized. Yet, some areas of California are still at or near all-time record highs for prices,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “While California’s high prices will not become a nationwide norm, prices there will likely remain elevated due to refinery issues amidst the surge of rain and other refinery kinks. For most motorists, gas prices are likely to greatly slow their recent ascent, and we could even see some small declines in the week ahead.”

