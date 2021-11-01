Free COVID-19 take-home tests given at select Mecklenburg County libraries

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - At select libraries in Mecklenburg County, they’re giving away free COVID-19 at-home test kits.

“I think it’s a good place for the public to be able to find, because we are all familiar with where the libraries are located,” said one resident Gloria Williams.

Charlotte Mecklenburg Library – West Boulevard is one of four libraries in Charlotte offering free, FDA-approved, COVID-19 tests.

One is a rapid antigen test. The other is a PCR test you mail to the lab. You get one test kit per member of your household at a time, per week.

“I’ve had all three shots including my booster, and I am very concerned about catching it,” said Williams.

WBTV has reported on how demand for COVID-19 tests and vaccines has been on the rise for some local pharmacies.

These tests provide a convenient option.

“We chose the four libraries as a location for pickup based on where tests aren’t available in our community and where people have the most difficulty getting to locations,” said Mecklenburg County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris.

She also says most of the libraries are open after hours.

She still says the best option is to go to a place that has a healthcare provider that’s doing the test but, she says, “If there’s no other way for you to access a test, or if you think you’ve been exposed, obviously we want people to get tested.”

Harris says the test kits are provided by the state and right now they have about 6,000 of them.

“For one, they’re expensive, so it’s very good that the county is providing these for us,” said Williams.

Harris says they’re starting with the fourand if that goes well, they may be able to expand.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.