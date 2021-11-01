NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Mild start to the week, First Alert for Thursday showers

The mild and sunny fall weather stretch into Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days will be around 70°. There’s no rain in sight.
By Leigh Brock
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today and tomorrow will be mild, but temperatures fall by the week’s end.

  • Sunny, low 70s today
  • 50s by midweek
  • First Alert for showers on Thursday

By Wednesday, with mainly cloudy skies, temperatures will start to take a tumble. No more 70s. We will drop to the 50s and stay there into the weekend. There’s just a small chance for a shower late on Wednesday.

Temperatures will drop as the week goes along.
Temperatures will drop as the week goes along.(Source: WBTV)

Thursday is our First Alert. Not only are showers likely, but it will be quite cool. Highs will only reach the mid-50s. With clouds and showers in the mix, it will likely feel cooler. At least one model is bringing a few snow showers to the mountains on Thursday morning.

The rain should be moving out on Friday. It will remain cool though. Highs will be in the mid-50s again.

The weekend will be cool and dry. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s. We could be looking at the first frost for many areas by the end of the week and the weekend as low temperatures fall back to the 30s. The clocks will fall back too as Daylight Saving Time ends Saturday night. Change is in the air!

Make it a great Monday!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

