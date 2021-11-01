NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Final suspect sentenced to double life without parole for 2016 couple murder in Catawba Co.

The jury returned its verdict after about an hour of deliberation.
A Catawba County jury found 32-year-old Arsenio Dewayne Curtis guilty on two counts of...
A Catawba County jury found 32-year-old Arsenio Dewayne Curtis guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Claremont couple.(North Carolina Judicial Branch)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 5:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The last of five people charged is nearly guaranteed to spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced for the murder of a couple in 2016.

A Catawba County jury found 32-year-old Arsenio Dewayne Curtis guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of a Claremont couple.

Five charged in March Catawba County homicide case

Curtis was given two consecutive life sentences without parole by the Honorable William T. Pomeroy, Superior Court Judge from Lincoln County, on Friday, Oct. 29 at the end of a week-long trial in Catawba County Superior Court.

The defendant will spend his period of incarceration in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Curtis was found guilty of his role in the March 12, 2016, home invasion and shooting deaths of 34-year-old Mark Anthony Wilson and 39-year-old Deidra LaCarol Ramseur at the couple’s home on Rest Home Road in Claremont.

Curtis also was found guilty of first-degree burglary, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Judge Pomeroy handed down a sentence of nine to 12 years for those crimes that will be served consecutively to his life sentences.

“Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with the families of Deidre Ramseur, Mark Wilson and all those affected by this tragedy,” District Attorney Scott Reilly said. “I want to thank the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office for working so hard, diligently and professionally in investigating these cases. Our partnership with the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office is instrumental to our commitment of making our communities as safe as they possibly can be.”

The jury returned its verdict Friday afternoon following about an hour of deliberation. The trial started on Oct. 25 with jury selection and proceeded with opening statements and evidence presentation, before closing arguments Friday morning.

The state presented evidence that Curtis was present when Jordan Alexander Rivera planned the robbery of Wilson and Ramseur, and showed that Curtis and three other co-defendants went to a rural area of the county in the early hours of the morning.

Men sentenced to prison for roles in 2016 double murder

Upon arrival, court records say Curtis and two others made their way into the home and killed the couple, for approximately $1,200 and about 30 grams of marijuana. He then helped dispose of the guns used in the robbery and murders.

Curtis is the last of five co-defendants to be convicted and sentenced in the deaths of Wilson and Ramseur.

Devin Maurice Ussery, William Crawford Powell Jr., Reand Pablo-Antonio Rivera and Jordan Alexander Rivera all are serving sentences in DAC custody.

Man sentenced to at least 15 years for role in 2016 double murder

“My office has worked closely with our District Attorney’s Office as we’ve strived together to bring evidence to court that would allow justice to take its course. Today, that justice has been fully served,” Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown said. “All five defendants responsible for these horrible crimes are imprisoned, two of them for the rest of their lives. I extend my gratitude to every officer, deputy and agent who contributed to this investigation.

“There is certainly no legal outcome that will fully heal the grief felt by the families. It is my hope that these verdicts bring them some comfort. Our hearts will always be with the Wilson and Ramseur families and with everyone affected by this tragedy.”

The murder case was investigated by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation. Assistant District Attorneys Lance Sigmon and Nancy Lee handled prosecution for the State.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman...
Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home

Latest News

Free COVID-19 take home tests given at select Mecklenburg county libraries
Free COVID-19 take home tests given at select Mecklenburg County libraries
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
Police: Man and woman dead, baby in critical condition after domestic shooting in Lenoir
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
North Carolina reports 1,096 new coronavirus cases, 1,211 hospitalizations
Coronavirus cases in South Carolina
South Carolina reporting 2.9 percent positive rate of COVID-19 infections
Edwardo Lopez
Two teens taken into custody following 100+ mph chase from Union County to Charlotte