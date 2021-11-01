Deputies describe “chaotic scene,” shots fired at Kannapolis Moose Lodge

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan County deputies say they were met with a “chaotic scene” when they arrived to investigate a report of shots fired early on Sunday morning at the Kannapolis Moose Lodge.

According to the report, deputies were called just after midnight to respond to a fight in progress and shots fired at a birthday party at the facility in the 1800 block of Bostian Road in Rowan County.

A large group of people, estimated to be in the 100′s, had rented the Kannapolis Moose Lodge for a birthday party. The group did not hire security for the event, according to deputies.

When deputies arrived, they said people were trying to hurry out of the parking lot and that there was at least one traffic accident.

Investigators say the incident began with a fight between two men. One of the men pulled a gun and the two wrestled over the weapon. The man with the gun fired several shots, but deputies say it is not known if anyone was actually struck. Blood found on a concrete entrance way inside the building likely came from the fight, investigators say.

There was a report that a woman was shot and driven away, but deputies determined that the woman had actually collapsed in the parking lot from intoxication.

Investigators did say they found evidence that at least 16 shots were fired, including some from a 9mm weapon and others from a 45-caliber. They also said that surveillance video showed some of the altercation and the man firing shots before he walks out of camera range.

Major John Sifford says the incident is still under investigation. No charges have been filed.

