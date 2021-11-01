Crash on Weddington Road in south Charlotte leaves hundreds without power for hours

This article has 90 words with a read time of approximately 27 seconds.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Hundreds were without power following a crash Monday morning in south Charlotte.

The crash happened on Weddington Road near Fincher Meadows Lane, which is in the area of the Weddington Ridge Clubhouse. There are fallen power cables in the roadway.

According to Duke Energy, approximately 916 customers were without power as of 7:15 a.m. in the Weddington Road area.

The estimated restoration time was originally 8 a.m. However, according to an 8:15 a.m. update from Duke Energy, power is now estimated to be restored at 1 p.m. Monday.

A check of Duke Energy’s website at 2:30 p.m. showed power had been restored to all customers.

Medic says no one was taken to the hospital from this call.

