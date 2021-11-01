NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

American Airlines cancels flights for 4th straight day

Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over...
Weather and other issues caused the cancellation of hundreds of American Airlines flights over the weekend, the company said.(CNN, file photo)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2021 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - American Airlines travelers experienced more frustrations on Monday as the airline canceled another 250 flights, following several days of cancellations.

About 1,900 flights have been canceled since Friday, as American dealt with weather issues and staffing shortages.

The company said it is being proactive to minimize inconvenience and the issues should start resolving on Monday.

Three weeks ago, Southwest Airlines canceled more than 2,000 flights over several days because of weather and air traffic control issues.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
David Clayton Jans of High Shoals
Man arrested following hours-long standoff with Gaston County officials
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte

Latest News

FILE - Kyle Rittenhouse, accused of shooting three people during a protest against police...
Judge hopes to seat Kyle Rittenhouse jury within a day
A long line was seen around 5:30 a.m. Monday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport as more...
More American Airlines flights canceled out of CLT
Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine - in orange caps to...
StarMed Healthcare opens pre-registration for young children to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden swings focus of climate effort from US to the world
FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on the first day of the new term, in Washington, Monday, Oct....
Supreme Court won’t hear case involving transgender rights