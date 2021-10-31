NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State

Shipley finished with 124 yards.
Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State
Shipley’s TD saves Clemson in 30-20 win over Florida State(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 10:13 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) - Will Shipley ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winning 21-yard score with 2:53 left, as Clemson rallied past Florida State 30-20 for its 32nd straight victory at Death Valley.

Shipley finished with 124 yards.

His final score put the Tigers back on top after Florida State took the lead with Jermaine Johnson’s 6-yard fumble recovery touchdown for a 20-17 lead in front of a stunned crowd.

But the Tigers’ offense regrouped after an awful second half to find the end zone and beat Florida State for a sixth consecutive time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
A newly-published inspection report states that an unannounced COVID-19 focused survey and...
Inspection finds resident was possibly seen eating a mouse at nursing home in Salisbury, family not immediately notified
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar

Latest News

Police can’t lie to youth in interrogations with new Senate Bill 2122
Charlotte teen tells police players assaulted him after football game at rival school
RAW: Mother explains daughter was punished after reporting sexual assault
RAW: Mother explains daughter was punished after reporting sexual assault
RAW: Student reports sexual assault, gets suspended
RAW: Student reports sexual assault, gets suspended
The joro spider, a large spider native to East Asia, is seen in Johns Creek, Ga., on Sunday,...
Asian spider takes hold in Georgia, sends humans scurrying