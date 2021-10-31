NC DHHS Flu
Man armed with knife shot by deputy in Robeson County, sheriff’s office says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputy was involved in a shooting late Saturday night.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were called around 11:23 p.m. to the 100 block of Landis Drive in Maxton for a disturbance between family members.

Deputies say they responded to the same location two other times earlier that night in relation to a domestic and assault call.

Upon arrival, deputies reportedly encountered a 30-year-old man who was armed with a knife. Deputies say they attempted to speak with the man for several minutes to calm the situation.

At one point, the man “aggressively” approached a deputy with the knife and was shot, the sheriff’s office said.

The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The deputy involved in the shooting was not injured and has been placed on administrative leave.

According to the sheriff’s office, the shooting was captured on the deputy’s body camera.

The incident will be investigated by the State Bureau of Investigation.

