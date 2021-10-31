Leary’s TD throws lift N.C. State past Louisville 28-13

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

It was part of a 17-point fourth quarter for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State had only 189 yards of total offense through three quarters.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham was 11-for-28 for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception for Louisville. He also gained 76 rushing yards on 18 carries.

