Leary’s TD throws lift N.C. State past Louisville 28-13

By Bob Sutton (Associated Press)
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Devin Leary threw three of his four touchdown passes in the fourth quarter as North Carolina State’s offense finally got untracked in a 28-13 win over Louisville on Saturday night.

It was part of a 17-point fourth quarter for the Wolfpack.

N.C. State had only 189 yards of total offense through three quarters.

Quarterback Malik Cunningham was 11-for-28 for 219 yards with a touchdown and interception for Louisville. He also gained 76 rushing yards on 18 carries.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

