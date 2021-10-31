NC DHHS Flu
Inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in ConcordnSaturday

Dozens of people gathered in Concord for the inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction...
Dozens of people gathered in Concord for the inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday evening.(WBTV)
By Alex Giles
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Dozens of people gathered in Concord for the inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction ceremony Saturday evening.

According to the organization’s website, the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame is “a nonprofit that aims to pay tribute to the men and women of prior military service who exemplify great character and service.”

The nonprofit also works to educate the public on the historical service and sacrifice of the nation’s veterans and gather resources that enhance the lives of veterans.

Saturday’s event, designed to honor men and women who have served the United States Armed Forces, was held at the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Concord.

Twelve military veterans were honored for their sacrifice and service to the United States. One of the inductees was Charlotte native Sergeant Major Adrian Hamrick. Hamrick graduated from Independence High School and served 26 years in the U.S. Army.

WBTV’s Alex Giles served as the emcee for Saturday’s event.

To learn more about the U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame and this Saturday’s induction event, visit the organization’s website here: https://www.usvetshalloffame.org/

