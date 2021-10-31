NC DHHS Flu
Identities of victims killed in North Charleston Amtrak train collision released

(Source: pexels.com)
By Landon Boozer
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has released the identities of the three people who were killed when an Amtrak train struck a car Saturday morning.

Taisia Newton, 22, Danielle Branton, 29 and Reshana Lambright, 32, were pronounced dead on the scene of Remount Road after first responders were dispatched to the railroad crossing.

North Charleston Fire Department Deputy Chief Stephanie Julazadeh says firefighters and North Charleston Police officers arrived to find a vehicle off the roadway with heavy damage and a stopped Amtrak train at the Remount Road railroad crossing.

The Amtrak train made a controlled emergency stop after the collision. The train was carrying 500 passengers at the time of the collision and no injuries were reported from the passengers, Julazadeh said. Damage to the train is being assessed by Amtrak representatives.

