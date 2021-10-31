NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Here’s your Halloween forecast

First Alert Weather: Weather will cooperate for this year’s trick-or-treating
By Leigh Brock
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather shouldn’t be too spooky! No umbrella is needed!

  • Plenty of sun
  • Good Trick-or-Treat weather
  • Showers possible by week’s end

Today will be mainly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. There’s no rain in the picture. For the kids heading out Trick-or-Treating, the weather will cooperate. The sun sets at 6:31 if you’re trying to figure out what time the festivities should begin. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s as the sun sets but it will quickly fall to the mid-50s by 8 or 9 p.m.

Today's forecast
Today's forecast(First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday look nice. Highs will be close to 70° and there’s almost no chance for rain. It will get a bit cooler by Wednesday though. A few more clouds will begin to gather, and highs will scale back about ten degrees.

Thursday and Friday both hold a 30% chance for rain. Since we’re more than 4″ behind on rainfall in Charlotte, we could use it. The models aren’t currently agreeing on how they believe things will pan out, so we are monitoring it closely as we go through the week.

Have fun and be safe tonight!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest

Latest News

Trick-or-treating weather won't be too spooky this year.
First Alert Weather: Here's your Halloween forecast!
Pleasant weather develops for Halloween Sunday
Pleasant weather develops for Halloween Sunday
Jason Myers Saturday evening forecast
Pleasant weather develops for Halloween Sunday
Today's forecast
Cool Saturday - Dry for Halloween!