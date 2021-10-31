Here’s your Halloween forecast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weather shouldn’t be too spooky! No umbrella is needed!

Plenty of sun

Good Trick-or-Treat weather

Showers possible by week’s end

Today will be mainly sunny with a high in the upper 60s. There’s no rain in the picture. For the kids heading out Trick-or-Treating, the weather will cooperate. The sun sets at 6:31 if you’re trying to figure out what time the festivities should begin. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s as the sun sets but it will quickly fall to the mid-50s by 8 or 9 p.m.

Today's forecast (First Alert Weather)

Monday and Tuesday look nice. Highs will be close to 70° and there’s almost no chance for rain. It will get a bit cooler by Wednesday though. A few more clouds will begin to gather, and highs will scale back about ten degrees.

Thursday and Friday both hold a 30% chance for rain. Since we’re more than 4″ behind on rainfall in Charlotte, we could use it. The models aren’t currently agreeing on how they believe things will pan out, so we are monitoring it closely as we go through the week.

Have fun and be safe tonight!

- Meteorologist Leigh Brock

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.