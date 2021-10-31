NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Heinz selling ‘tomato blood costume kit’ for Halloween

Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.
Heinz has rolled out a special edition "tomato blood" ketchup, along with a costume kit.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 1:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Ketchup has long been used as a stand-in for blood in Halloween pranks. Now one company is capitalizing on it.

Heinz has rolled out a special edition “tomato blood” ketchup, along with a costume kit.

The so-called blood is regular old ketchup. But instead of suggesting it go on fries, the condiment maker is encouraging customers to slather it on necks, fingers and other appendages, saying, “If you have Heinz, you have a costume.”

Heinz is also selling a costume kit featuring the Halloween-themed ketchup, along with a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.

So good news if you’re still looking for a costume - a quick look in the fridge may be all you need.

The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo...
The kit features the Halloween-themed ketchup, a makeup palette, makeup brushes, a tattoo sheet, vampire teeth and eyelashes.(Heinz via CNN Newsource)

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Former President Donald Trump and his wife Melania perform the tomahawk chop before for Game 4...
Trump chops with Braves fans before Game 4 of World Series
Dozens of people gathered in Concord for the inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame induction...
Inaugural U.S. Veterans Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Held in ConcordnSaturday
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of...
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History