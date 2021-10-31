Group protests outside home of woman accused of assaulting a minor

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - About 25 people gathered in a neighborhood in College Park Saturday to protest against a woman accused of assaulting a minor.

“Keep your hands off our children,” the group chanted in unison.

According to court documents, Roberta Cline is charged with third-degree assault and battery for grabbing a child and hurting him.

Court documents show the incident was caught on video and stated that the victim suffered a cut on his right wrist and told authorities Cline threatened to shoot him and his friends

Those demonstrating outside of Cline’s house Saturday said they are calling on Berkeley County officials to press more serious charges against Cline.

“She was arrested for only 3rd degree assault,” Justin Hunt, with Stand as One, said. “We’re here to tell Berkeley County Sheriff’s Department and Sheriff Lewis and the solicitor we will not take that. We want real reprimands on what happened because these children are tarnished.”

One community activist said it was important they send a message to the community.

“We’re going to make a stance,” Elvin Speights said. “Leave our children alone. These kids did nothing wrong, these kids were just walking home. That’s all they were doing, they were walking home. And contrary to what she believes, all of them actually live in this neighborhood; one is her neighbor.”

A judge set a $500 personal recognizance bond for Cline in the case Wednesday. The judge also ordered Cline to have no contact with the victim and stay at least 100 feet from him and his home.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.