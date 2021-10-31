Streets reopened following SWAT situation with barricaded subject in Gastona County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team and Gaston Police shut down a main road as they dealt with a barricaded subject situation along Lincoln Street in High Shoals.

Lincoln Street was closed at the south end of Frey Street and at Lincoln Terrace Apartments on the north end. The road is Business Highway-321.

The roads reopened around 4:15 p.m. and the situation appeared to have ended. WBTV is currently on the scene and will provide any further details when available.

