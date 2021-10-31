NC DHHS Flu
Streets reopened following SWAT situation with barricaded subject in Gastona County

Gaston County SWAT situation
Gaston County SWAT situation(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gaston County Sheriff’s Office, SWAT team and Gaston Police shut down a main road as they dealt with a barricaded subject situation along Lincoln Street in High Shoals.

Lincoln Street was closed at the south end of Frey Street and at Lincoln Terrace Apartments on the north end. The road is Business Highway-321.

The roads reopened around 4:15 p.m. and the situation appeared to have ended. WBTV is currently on the scene and will provide any further details when available.

