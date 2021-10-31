NC DHHS Flu
Defense, run game propel Panthers to victory over Falcons, snapping four-game losing streak

Carolina didn’t score a touchdown until Hubbard’s six-yard run with 6:30 remaining in the game but Gonzalez made all four of his FG attempts, including a career-high 57-yarder.
The Carolina Panthers celebrate during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons , Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Atlanta. The Carolina Panthers won 19-13. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)(Mark Humphrey | AP)
By Jason Huber
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Carolina Panthers rushed for 203 total yards, picked off Matt Ryan twice and snapped their four-game losing streak with a win over the division rival Atlanta Falcons.

Carolina’s defense held the Falcons (3-4) to only a field goal in the second half and thanks to four field goals from kicker Zane Gonzalez, a fourth-quarter rushing touchdown by Chuba Hubbard, and an interception by Stephon Gilmore with 1:52 remaining in the game, the Panthers (4-4) moved back to .500 with the 19-13 victory.

Gilmore’s interception came in his first game with the team just a few weeks after being traded by the New England Patriots. He also helped contain arguably Atlanta’s most explosive offensive weapon, rookie tight end Kyle Pitts to just two receptions for 13 yards.

“We played like a team today,” Hubbard said. “We all played for each other. We do that every week but we took it to another level today.”

Quarterback Sam Darnold left late in the game with a concussion after taking a hard hit on a rushing attempt but he only threw 24 passes as Carolina committed to the run, rushing the ball 46 times. Darnold completed 13 of his passes for 129 yards.

With the only hiccup being a fumble by Hubbard on the first drive of the game, running the ball worked and the Panthers 203 rushing yards was their most in a game since Week 5 of the 2019 season. They also converted 10-of-17 third-down attempts.

“Today was going to be a game where every point mattered,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t want to be the reason we came up short.”

The field goals were enough as the Panthers sacked QB Matt Ryan three times and intercepted him twice. He finished the day with just 146 passing yards. Atlanta’s lone touchdown was a Ryan pass to Cordarelle Patterson in the second quarter.

They had a chance to take the lead prior to Hubbard’s touchdown but kicker Younghoe Koo missed a 45-yard field goal attempt.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson, who was returning from a three-game injury absence, had one of the picks and a team-high 10 tackles.

Things weren’t pretty though, as the team’s got into it late in the game after a hard hit by Erik Harris on Carolina receiver Robby Anderson.

“Since 2015, Carolina and Atlanta have always been going at it,” Thompson said following the game, “Everybody remembers that sliding hit on Cam Newton.”

Running back Ameer Abdullah, who was claimed off waivers by Carolina two weeks ago, rushed eight times for 31 yards and Darnold had his own 66 yards on the ground.

The Panthers host the New England Patriots next Sunday.

