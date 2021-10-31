NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Davidson tops Morehead State 29-22 in PFL showdown

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) — Coy Williams rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown and Dylan Sparks ran for 122 yards and two scores including a 61-yarder as Davidson took over sole possession of first place in the Pioneer Football League with a 29-22 victory over Morehead State.

The Eagles used Andrew Foster’s 20-yard field goal in the first quarter and his 49-yarder with 10:46 left in the second to take a 6-0 lead.

Davidson didn’t get on the scoreboard until Williams’ 61-yard run with 3:39 left in the first half.

After the Wildcats defense forced a three-and-out, Louis Colosimo directed a 10-play, 64-yard drive that culminated with his 8-yard TD toss to Lucas Raber with 15 seconds left in the half.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue

Latest News

Atlanta Braves' Dansby Swanson celebrates his home run during the seventh inning in Game 4 of...
Unlikely hero, 2 HRs carry Braves to brink of Series title
Leary’s TD throws lift N.C. State past Louisville 28-13
App State Football
Brice throw 4 TDs, Appalachian State routs La-Monroe 59-28
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman, center top, dives into the end zone for a two-point...
Hartman, No. 13 Wake Forest top Duke 45-7 to stay unbeaten