Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — The Coast Guard says it has rescued two boaters after their small boat capsized off the North Carolina coast. A Coast Guard news release said the rescue occurred Saturday night near Cedar Island, which is northeast of Morehead City.

They had received information from county dispatchers that the boaters needed help after their boat capsized after taking waves over its side.

The Coast Guard used a helicopter and boat along with a local fire department vessel and two civilian boaters to locate the people and assist with the rescue.

After the rescue, the two boaters were taken to emergency medical personnel at the Cedar Island Ferry Terminal.

