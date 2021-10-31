NC DHHS Flu
Brice throw 4 TDs, Appalachian State routs La-Monroe 59-28

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 12:08 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Chase Brice threw four touchdown passes and Appalachian State forced four turnovers in the first half to cruise past Louisiana-Monroe 59-28.

Brice threw a pair of TD passes to Caleb Spurlin and one each to Corey Sutton and Malik Williams.

Brice finished 20-of-30 passing for 256 yards, all in the first half, as Appalachian State (6-2, 3-1) built a 49-7 halftime lead.

Jiya Wright threw for 158 yards with a touchdown pass and two interceptions for UL Monroe (4-4, 2-3).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

