NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Biden’s job rating sinks below 50% a year before midterms

(Ronald W. Erdrich/Abilene Reporter-News via Reuters Co)
By Devin Pavlou
Published: Oct. 31, 2021 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WAFF) - A majority of Americans now disapprove of President Joe Biden’s job as president, according to NBC News.

The new poll showed that 42% of Americans approve of Biden job performance but 54% disapprove. The survey also found that seven in ten adults, including half Democrats, believe the country is heading in the wrong direction.

The new approval rating is seven points lower than it was in August. Compare that to his disapproval rating which increased six points since August.

Biden’s approval in this poll is lower than any other modern first-year president at a similar point in time, with one key exception of Donald Trump whose approval rating was just 37% in fall 2017.

These new numbers come a year before the midterm elections begin. The election will be a big test for Biden and the results will impact the last two years of his first term as president.

According to the poll, 47% of registered voters say they prefer a Democratic-controlled Congress, while 45% of voters say they want Republicans in charge. This number is unchanged since August. The GOP also has more enthusiastic voters with 69% of Republicans expressing high levels of interest in the midterms compared to Democrats’ 58%.

Copyright 2021 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
N.C. police investigate double homicide after mother, daughter found dead in home
James Thomas Davis Jr.
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar
American Airlines cancel summer flights sighting worker shortages and weather issues.
Weather, crew shortage, operation changes reason for American Airlines flight cancellations, including hundreds out of Charlotte
A newly-published inspection report states that an unannounced COVID-19 focused survey and...
Inspection finds resident was possibly seen eating a mouse at nursing home in Salisbury, family not immediately notified

Latest News

People walk by the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. A centerpiece of...
Dems see progress in adding drug cost curbs to budget bill
Cedar Island
Coast Guard rescues 2 boaters off North Carolina coast
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during the daily briefing at the White House in...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki says she has COVID-19
North Carolina’s Alcohol Law Enforcement says it arrested nearly 300 people during operations...
North Carolina alcohol agents arrest nearly 300 in crackdown
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor...
G-20 leaders make mild pledges on climate neutrality, coal financing