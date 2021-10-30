WBTV earns 14 industry awards, including Outstanding News Operation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV took home 14 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Saturday morning.

RTDNAC first announced in September that the station was nominated in 15 categories total, including one for Nikki Hauser—who joined the WBTV family earlier in the year—during her time at WITN.

The RTDNAC is “a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

Congratulations to the winners!

Best Newscast – First Place: WBTV – WBTV News at 11:00 – Molly Grantham, Maggie Contreras, Alex Giles, Ron Lee, Courtney Cole

Consumer/Economic – First Place: WBTV – Utility Underwhelming – David Hodges

Entertainment – First Place: WBTV – The Heartbeat of Ludwig Drums – Brian Stephenson

Hard News Feature – Second Place: WBTV – A Mission on a Mission – Gregory Simpson

Light Feature – Second Place: WBTV – Farm to Front Porch: Pumpkin Production in North Carolina – Kristi O’Connor

Original Digital Video – First Place: WBTV – WBTV News Now Desk: Rock Hill Arrests Extended Coverage – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Morgan Newell, Abby Theodros, Sharonne Hayes

Outstanding News Operation – Second Place: WBTV

Special Report – First Place: Spectrum News 1 North Carolina – Jan. 6 Capitol Riot – First Place: WBTV – Watauga County Funeral Special – Maria Delgado, Jess Dyer, Lee Roberts, Ray Faulkenberry

Use of Social Media – Second Place: WBTV – WBTV News Now: Snake Season in the Carolinas – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Andrew Barnett

AP Freedom of Information Award – Second Place: WBTV – WBTV Investigates – Corey Schmidt, David Hodges, Nick Ocshner

Margaret Murchison News Director of the Year – WBTV – Kim Saxon

TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year (TV I) – First Place: WBTV – David Hodges

TV News Producer of the Year (TV I) – First Place: WBTV – Jack VanderToll

TV News Reporter of the Year (TV I) – Second Place: WBTV – Chandler Morgan

