NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

WBTV earns 14 industry awards, including Outstanding News Operation

WBTV earns 14 other RTDNAC & AP awards
WBTV earns 14 other RTDNAC & AP awards(WBTV, RTDNAC)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV took home 14 awards from the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Saturday morning.

RTDNAC first announced in September that the station was nominated in 15 categories total, including one for Nikki Hauser—who joined the WBTV family earlier in the year—during her time at WITN.

The RTDNAC is “a nonprofit, volunteer organization dedicated to showcasing the best broadcast journalism in North Carolina and South Carolina and supporting college students who aspire to a journalism career.”

Congratulations to the winners!

Best Newscast – First Place: WBTV – WBTV News at 11:00 – Molly Grantham, Maggie Contreras, Alex Giles, Ron Lee, Courtney Cole

Consumer/Economic – First Place: WBTV – Utility Underwhelming – David Hodges

Entertainment – First Place: WBTV – The Heartbeat of Ludwig Drums – Brian Stephenson

Hard News Feature – Second Place: WBTV – A Mission on a Mission – Gregory Simpson

Light Feature – Second Place: WBTV – Farm to Front Porch: Pumpkin Production in North Carolina – Kristi O’Connor

Original Digital Video – First Place: WBTV – WBTV News Now Desk: Rock Hill Arrests Extended Coverage – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Morgan Newell, Abby Theodros, Sharonne Hayes

Outstanding News Operation – Second Place: WBTV

Special Report – First Place: Spectrum News 1 North Carolina – Jan. 6 Capitol Riot – First Place: WBTV – Watauga County Funeral Special – Maria Delgado, Jess Dyer, Lee Roberts, Ray Faulkenberry

Use of Social Media – Second Place: WBTV – WBTV News Now: Snake Season in the Carolinas – Chandler Morgan, Matthew Chandler, Andrew Barnett

AP Freedom of Information Award – Second Place: WBTV – WBTV Investigates – Corey Schmidt, David Hodges, Nick Ocshner

Margaret Murchison News Director of the Year – WBTV – Kim Saxon

TV News Investigative Reporter of the Year (TV I) – First Place: WBTV – David Hodges

TV News Producer of the Year (TV I) – First Place: WBTV – Jack VanderToll

TV News Reporter of the Year (TV I) – Second Place: WBTV – Chandler Morgan

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A newly-published inspection report states that an unannounced COVID-19 focused survey and...
Inspection finds resident was possibly seen eating a mouse at nursing home in Salisbury, family not immediately notified
OYS: Consumers cannot sue Wells Fargo over scams
Wells Fargo resolves direct deposit issue
Trick or Treat Times for our viewing area.
Halloween 2021: Your guide to trick-or-treating in the area
NC Tavern
Police: Fight led to deadly shooting at Charlotte bar
A west Charlotte mother is pleading for help from the community after her home was riddled with...
West Charlotte mother pleading for housing help after home riddled with bullets

Latest News

Joshua Rohrer's two-year-old service dog Sunshine has been missing since Thursday.
Gastonia police respond after homeless veteran’s service dog found dead following his arrest
South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under...
SC requires sex offenders to not give out Halloween candy
A statue recognizing Civil Rights leader Julius L. Chambers was unveiled and dedicated Saturday.
Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History
Leigh whipped up a mean PSL this morning.
Leigh and Caroline make Pumpkin Spice Lattes