University of North Carolina System awards nearly $1 million mental health grants

A Healthy Minds Survey conducted across 36 U.S. colleges in fall 2020 showed increased reported rates of depression and anxiety during the pandemic(WVIR)
By WECT Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2021 at 10:35 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WECT) - The UNC System Office awarded nearly $1 million in mental health grant funding to the 12 North Carolina System universities Friday to increase mental health resources for students.

The University of North Carolina Wilmington will receive $99,815.

The grant is from the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) fund, and is designed to give universities the ability to make immediate investments in behavioral health services, staff and programming to reach more students.

“These grants should help campuses scale up their mental health services to meet the real and growing needs of students,” said President of the UNC System Peter Hans. “We must do all we can to support our students who have faced added stress during the pandemic. Mental health wellness is a high priority for our universities, and a key part of helping students reach their academic goals.”

A Healthy Minds Survey conducted across 36 U.S. colleges in fall 2020 showed increased reported rates of depression and anxiety during the pandemic with 47% of students having clinically significant symptoms.

Each university can choose how best to use the grant funds to benefit its own student population, starting this fall.

