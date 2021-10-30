NC DHHS Flu
‘They took my heart’: Man arrested after fight led to deadly shooting inside north Charlotte bar

This is an active investigation
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested hours after a deadly shooting inside a Charlotte bar early Saturday.

Police said 33-year-old James Thomas Davis Jr. was shot around midnight at NC Tavern, on University City Boulevard, in north Charlotte. He died at the scene.

Ronald Bernard Walker, 41, was found and arrested around 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

He has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Police said a fight led up to the shooting, something they say is unusual for the area.

“They took my heart like it’s no more left here for me. They literally took my whole heart. My son’s father, my son loves his daddy,” said Jasmine Wilson, who is the mother of Davis’s child.

Jasmine Wilson fought back tears after learning that Davis was the man shot and killed.

Wilson said she had just been on the phone with him prior to the shooting.

She described him as outgoing and friendly.

The general manager of NC Tavern told WBTV the restaurant is working with CMPD to get more police presence at the restaurant.

The manager also said they have never had a shooting happen in or near their business since opening 10 years ago.

“The restaurants in this area are normally fairly quiet. We are regularly working with our business owners and patrolling this area at nights and on weekends when they have increased patronage, but normally we don’t have any calls for violence at this establishment,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.

Customers slowly trickled into the restaurant Saturday afternoon many caught off guard hearing about the shooting and saying they’ll be more cautious.

“It’s concerning so I’m actually like wow…I just have to pay attention. You come here and you feel safe but having a shooting…I bring my family out here,” said customer Kenneth Agbatutu.

“I’m thinking about changing my dinner plans,” said customer Kierra Gurley.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Planty is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

RAW: Mother explains daughter was punished after reporting sexual assault
RAW: Student reports sexual assault, gets suspended
