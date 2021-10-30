Statue honoring Civil Rights Leader Julius L. Chambers unveiled along Charlotte’s Trail of History

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A statue recognizing Civil Rights leader Julius L. Chambers was unveiled and dedicated Saturday.

The statue can be found on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway as part of the Trail of History, a collection of funded sculptures memorializing the men and women who shaped and defined the history of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg area.

Born in Mount Gilead (50 miles east of Charlotte), Chambers arrived in Charlotte in 1964 to launch the South’s first interracial law firm – pushing for Civil Rights. Chambers argued eight cases before the U.S. Supreme Court, winning all of them in landmark decisions that advanced voting rights, labor and education.

“This statue memorializes Mr. Julius Chambers and era of Civil Rights in Mecklenburg County that reshaped America,” said David Taylor, President and CEO of the Harvey G. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture.

Chambers helped Civil Rights law by winning benchmark United States Supreme Court rulings such as the famous decision of Swann v. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education (1971), which led to federally mandated busing, helping integrate public schools across the country.

Chambers and his team also won in two of the Supreme Court’s most monumental Title VII employment discrimination decisions, Griggs v. Duke Power Co. (1971) and Albemarle Paper Co. v. Moody (1974).

Chambers continued in his legal work and activism despite having his home, his car and his office firebombed several times.

Chambers went on to head the national NCAAP Legal Defense Fund and became Chancellor of NC Central University in Durham.

The sculptor, Ed Hamilton, is an award-winning American artist and sculptor. Born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and resident of Louisville, Kentucky, his commissions over three decades includes statues of boxer Joe Louis (Detroit), Abraham Lincoln (Louisville), and Martin Luther King Jr. (Newport News). With numerous awards, honors, and several works all over the country, Hamilton has dedicated much of his art to preserving history and celebrating Civil Rights leaders.

Hamilton serves on many boards and panels for community arts organizations and spends time teaching workshops and lectures for public schools, colleges, and conferences.

“I was honored to be selected for the opportunity to memorialize my fraternity brother, Julius Chambers.”

I hope this statue provides proper context for the community, so children can aspire to achieve as he did and discover ways to help accomplish his goal of justice for all,” said Hamilton.

The Chambers sculpture will be the ninth project and 13th statue in the Trail of History’s collection.

“This is a seminal work for preserving the rich history of Mecklenburg County for future generations as we honor the memory and achievements in civil rights by our extraordinary hometown leader, Julius Chambers,” said Dr. Tony Zeiss, Chairman of the Trail of History. “We know of no other public-private historical amenity that is as comprehensive as the Charlotte Trail of History.”

The Julius Chambers statue is located at the main fountain at the intersection of Torrence Street and Kings Drive.

