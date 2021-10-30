NC DHHS Flu
SC requires sex offenders to not give out Halloween candy

South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under...
South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 30, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina again is requiring all registered sex offenders in the state still under supervision for a crime against a child to stay home and not give out candy Halloween night.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services says the curfew lasts from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Agents will check on sex offenders through random visits and other means.

Officials say sex offenders who attacked a child and are still under state supervision cannot turn on their outdoor lights or give out trick-or-treat candy and must stay inside their homes.

The State Law Enforcement Division keeps a list of sex offenders on its website that can be searched by name or geographic area.

