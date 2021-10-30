Police: One dead after shooting at Charlotte bar

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A shooting in a Charlotte bar left one person dead overnight.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the shooting took place around midnight at NC Tavern, located on University City Boulevard.

When cops got to the scene, they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials say a fight led up to the shooting, something they say is unusual for the area.

“The restaurants in this area are normally fairly quiet. We are regularly working with our business owners and patrolling this area at nights and on weekends when they have increased patronage, but normally we don’t have any calls for violence at this establishment,” said Major Ryan Butler with CMPD.

No arrests have been made yet.

This is an active investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. Detective Planty is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

